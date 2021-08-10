Advertisement

Wisconsin governor vetoes GOP bills to restrict absentees

Gov. Tony Evers vetoes multiple GOP backed election reform bills at the Wisconsin statehouse,...
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes multiple GOP backed election reform bills at the Wisconsin statehouse, on August 10, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Erin Sullivan)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature that would have imposed new restrictions on absentee ballots in the key battleground state.

The Democratic governor had been widely expected to turn back the bills, which his party had derided as voter suppression. Republicans argued the proposals were necessary to ensure clean elections.

Shortly after signing the vetoes Evers posted several tweets criticizing the bills and arguing that they take away the right to vote of citizens, including communities of color, senior citizens and those living with disabilities. He also claimed the measures were designed by Republican to “tilt the scales in their favor.”

“Politicians should focus on making voting more accessible for everyone, not add barriers to decrease participation,” he wrote.

The Wisconsin measures vetoed Tuesday are part of a nationwide push by conservatives to reshape elections and voting after President Donald Trump narrowly lost a second term to Democrat Joe Biden. Wisconsin Republicans don’t have enough votes to override Evers’ veto. No Democrats supported the legislation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Nearly 60% of American adults approve of President Biden, poll finds
Evers OKs use-of-force bill, vetoes plan to defund cities
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports nearly 1.9 million absentee ballots have already...
200K Wisconsin voter registrations deactivated