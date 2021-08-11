ALERT DAY: Line of Severe Storms Wednesday Afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another round of severe storms is likely Wednesday afternoon & evening. A strong cold front will drop SE across Wisconsin - right into warm & humid air that has settled across much of the Great Lakes. This interaction sets the stage for large thunderstorms - capable of producing strong winds, large hail, and a few isolated tornadoes. Wednesday remains a FIRST ALERT DAY at NBC15.

Weather conditions will be changing throughout the day. Track the storms with our free interactive radar online or through the free NBC15 First Alert Weather App. Stay tuned for updates on-air, online, and on social media.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Tornado WATCH for the entire NBC15 viewing area (except Walworth County) until 8 p.m.

Although SE Wisconsin has not been included in watches as of early Wednesday afternoon, that may change as the day wears on.

Scattered showers and storms were ongoing in central and northern Wisconsin around 1 p.m. Those storms are expected to continue drifting SE through the course of the day and strengthen with time. High winds and hail are the top concerns with these thunderstorms. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out given the amount of changing wind direction & speed in the lower atmosphere. High-resolution models show these storms making it to the Capital Region between 4-7 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of southern Wisconsin under an Enhanced (Level 3) risk of severe weather.

Storms exit the area late Wednesday night (around 10 p.m.)

The initial cold front does not bring a big temperature change for Thursday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s. However, cooler air drops in during the afternoon. This could trigger some rain and storms for SE Wisconsin. This rain may stay entirely in northern Illinois.

High-pressure moves in for the weekend - keeping the sunshine around with highs in the upper 70s - lower 80s.

