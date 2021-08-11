ALERT DAY - More dangerous heat and another round of severe storms possible Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential of dangerous heat and severe weather. Heat index values could top 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Once again, the focus will shift from the heat to the potential for strong to severe storms late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. The timing of the strongest storms will be between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

First Alert Weather Day - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Much of the area will stay dry first thing Wednesday, so rain and storms are probably not going to impact your Wednesday morning commute. Watch out for debris that could still be on roads from the storms that moved through Tuesday evening, though. There will also be the potential for patchy fog. However, it does not look like it is going to be widespread. Wednesday morning is going to be warm and muggy. Temperatures range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Wednesday afternoon is going to be H-O-T. High temperatures will range from the mid 80s to the lower 90s. With dew point temperatures in the lower to mid 70s, the humidity is going to be relentless once again. The higher humidity levels will add 5 to 10 degrees to the actual air temperature, so max heat indices will be near 100 degrees. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for much of the area from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Today is one of those days where you want to limit your time outside in the heat of the day. If you have to be outside, make sure to take heat precautions: drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade and A/C as often as possible.

Heat Advisory noon - 7 p.m. Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

The heat and humidity will be the full for some strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Rain showers and storms will develop along an advancing cold front across central Wisconsin. The rain and storm activity will likely continue to grow into a line of strong storms and heavy rain as it drops from northwest to southeast across the area. Strong storms will likely impact our northern counties between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The strongest storms could impact Madison between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The storms probably will not reach our southern counties until after 6 p.m. The threat of severe should be gone by 10 p.m. at the latest. Right now, it looks like the best storm chances will develop across our eastern counties. There are still some question marks on how far west these storms will build Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Storm Arrival Times Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Southern Wisconsin is under a SLIGHT threat of severe weather on Wednesday. A SLIGHT threat of severe weather is 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The threat of severe weather on Wednesday is not as high as what it was on Tuesday. Even though all types of severe weather will be possible, the main threats with the strongest storms will likely be damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is low, but it is not zero. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Despite the recent heavy rain, widespread flooding is not expected because these storms will be moving rather quickly.

Severe Weather Threat Maps - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

The threat of severe storms will be gone by tonight. Wednesday night will be warm and muggy. Lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be in the 60s. Right now, much of the area looks like it is going to remain dry.

A cold front will likely be draped across southern Wisconsin on Thursday. Places north of the front will be cooler and less humid, while places south of the front will be hot and humid. The chance of rain and storms on Thursday will continue for places south of the front, too. Highs on Thursday will range from near 80 degrees towards central Wisconsin to near 90 degrees along the WI-IL state line. The best chance of rain and storms on Thursday will along the state line. With all the heat and humidity around, there will once again be the potential for a strong to severe storm on Thursday.

Forecast Highs - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

The cold front will finally drop south of the area by Friday. Friday is likely going to be the pick day of the workweek. Highs will only be near 80 degrees. With the drier air in place, it is going to feel very comfortable outside.

The pleasant summer weather will continue through the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 80 degrees. Plus, there is going to be no shortage of sunshine. ‘GET OUTSIDE ALERTS’ will likely need to be issued for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.