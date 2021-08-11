Advertisement

Arizona governor pays up in NBA Finals bet with Gov. Tony Evers

The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 to win the series 4-2, living up to the #Bucksin6 saying.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers thanked Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday for officially paying up in...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers thanked Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday for officially paying up in their bet of who would win the NBA Finals.(Governor Tony Evers twitter)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Arizona governor officially paid up Wednesday after losing a bet last month to Wisconsin’s governor over who would come out as champions in the NBA Finals.

The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 to win the series 4-2, living up to the #Bucksin6 saying.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tweeted Wednesday that Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent him a 12-pack of Mother Road Brewing Beer, the agreed-upon prize.

“Our @Bucks might’ve come out on top, but here’s to an excellent NBA season, an incredible Finals series, and two talented teams,” said Evers.

Gov. Evers offered up the “friendly wager” last month, shortly after the first game’s tip-off of the championship series.

“The @Suns don’t fear the deer,” Ducey responded to Gov. Tony Evers last month in a tweet, but after the Suns had already won in Game 1.

Ducey will forgo “Wisconsin’s finest sausage from Milwaukee’s own @usingersausage,” due to the Suns’ loss, which was Evers’ wager.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze

Latest News

Fires continue to burn at a Fort Atkinson warehouse on August 11, 2021, a day after the fire.
Firefighter badly hurt in Fort Atkinson blaze; fire continues to burn
(Source: Pixabay)
Funding to help Beloit SNAP recipients buy more fresh goods
Burglar sneaks into Madison home during dog walk
First Alert Weather
NBC15 First Alert Weather Maps and Storm Gallery