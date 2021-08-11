Arizona governor pays up in NBA Finals bet with Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Arizona governor officially paid up Wednesday after losing a bet last month to Wisconsin’s governor over who would come out as champions in the NBA Finals.

The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 to win the series 4-2, living up to the #Bucksin6 saying.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tweeted Wednesday that Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent him a 12-pack of Mother Road Brewing Beer, the agreed-upon prize.

“Our @Bucks might’ve come out on top, but here’s to an excellent NBA season, an incredible Finals series, and two talented teams,” said Evers.

Thanks, @dougducey, for the pack of @MotherRoadBeer! Our @Bucks might've come out on top, but here's to an excellent NBA season, an incredible Finals series, and two talented teams. #BucksInSix pic.twitter.com/QYuuuhNIO5 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 11, 2021

Gov. Evers offered up the “friendly wager” last month, shortly after the first game’s tip-off of the championship series.

“The @Suns don’t fear the deer,” Ducey responded to Gov. Tony Evers last month in a tweet, but after the Suns had already won in Game 1.

Ducey will forgo “Wisconsin’s finest sausage from Milwaukee’s own @usingersausage,” due to the Suns’ loss, which was Evers’ wager.

