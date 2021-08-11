Arizona governor pays up in NBA Finals bet with Gov. Tony Evers
The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 to win the series 4-2, living up to the #Bucksin6 saying.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Arizona governor officially paid up Wednesday after losing a bet last month to Wisconsin’s governor over who would come out as champions in the NBA Finals.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tweeted Wednesday that Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent him a 12-pack of Mother Road Brewing Beer, the agreed-upon prize.
“Our @Bucks might’ve come out on top, but here’s to an excellent NBA season, an incredible Finals series, and two talented teams,” said Evers.
Gov. Evers offered up the “friendly wager” last month, shortly after the first game’s tip-off of the championship series.
“The @Suns don’t fear the deer,” Ducey responded to Gov. Tony Evers last month in a tweet, but after the Suns had already won in Game 1.
Ducey will forgo “Wisconsin’s finest sausage from Milwaukee’s own @usingersausage,” due to the Suns’ loss, which was Evers’ wager.
