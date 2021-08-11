Burglar sneaks into Madison home during dog walk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A thief appears to have taken advantage of an early morning dog walk to break into a Madison home and snatch a couple items.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the dog’s owner took their four-legged friend on their walk early Wednesday and left the back door unlocked.

When the pair returned to their home, in the 6400 block of Inner Dr., shortly before 7 a.m., the owner found keys and a wallet were missing, the MPD report stated. It did not indicate that their vehicle had been taken.

Investigators did not release any information on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.