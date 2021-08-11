Burglar sneaks into Madison home during dog walk
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A thief appears to have taken advantage of an early morning dog walk to break into a Madison home and snatch a couple items.
According to the Madison Police Dept., the dog’s owner took their four-legged friend on their walk early Wednesday and left the back door unlocked.
When the pair returned to their home, in the 6400 block of Inner Dr., shortly before 7 a.m., the owner found keys and a wallet were missing, the MPD report stated. It did not indicate that their vehicle had been taken.
Investigators did not release any information on a possible suspect.
