Chronic Wasting Disease found in deer at Sauk, Taylor Co. farms

(Pexels.com Dariusz Grosa)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two cases of chronic wasting disease were confirmed at deer farms in different sections of the state, including one in Sauk Co.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed both instances of the fatal, neurological disease, state officials explained Wednesday.

The Sauk Co. case was traced back to a single-acre fenced farm, while the other deer had lived among 200 other deer at a 22-acre farm in Taylor Co., the Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection stated.

All animals on both farms have been quarantined and no carcasses are allowed to leave the properties, the agency continued. The quarantine will last until veterinarians from the state and the USDA can conduct an epidemical investigation.

