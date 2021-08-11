DHS: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wis. reach same level as 6 months ago

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals Wednesday has increased by 600% in the past month.

The Department of Health Services stated Wednesday that the total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and in ICUs are at similar levels to what they were six months ago.

DHS reports the seven-day rolling average for new hospitalized patients is at 435, while those in the ICU is at 134. To put that in perspective, the seven-day rolling average for hospitalized patients was at 90 four weeks ago.

Your #COVID19_WI update, w/hospital data showing:

⏺️ Total COVID/ICU patient levels are what they were 6 months ago

⏺️ COVID patient numbers have increased 600% over the past month

The peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state was back in November of 2020, when the seven-day average was at more than 2,100 hospitalizations and more then 430 ICU patients.

The peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state was back in November of 2020, when the seven-day average was at more than 2,100 hospitalizations and more then 430 ICU patients.

Health officials also say most regions of the state are at critical hospital capacity for patients, most with fewer than 10% of beds available. Overall in the state, more than 86% of hospital beds are in use and nearly 90% of ICUs are in use.

Other data to note:

DHS confirms 1,316 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, shifting the new total to 633,067 cases ever in Wisconsin.

The new seven-day rolling average for new coronavirus cases has risen to 1,121.

Three people have died Wednesday due to COVID-19, DHS adds.

Wisconsin continues to inch to 3 million Wisconsinites vaccinated

More than 2.9 million Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series Wednesday, getting the state closer to having half of its residents vaccinated.

DHS’ dashboard shows 49.8% of residents have completed their vaccine series and 52.9% have received at least their first dose.

Of the 5.7 million vaccines administered in the state, 12,453 were given out so far this week.

