Event will provide free school supplies for Dane County students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County elementary and middle school students of limited-income families are encouraged to participate in an event next weekend to receive a full bag of new school supplies.

100 Black Men of Madison Inc. announced Wednesday it will hold its 26th Back to School Celebration from 9 a.m.-noon on Aug. 21 at the Alliant Energy Center.

The event will be a drive-through, organizers explained, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Elementary and middle school students who are accompanied by their parents will each receive a new backpack filled with school supplies until the group runs out.

There will also be free COVID-19 vaccinations available for those who are ages 12 an older, in partnership with Walmart.

The Madison City Clerk’s Office will also be present at the event to provide voter registration assistance to those who need it.

