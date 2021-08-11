Advertisement

Event will provide free school supplies for Dane County students

School supplies
School supplies(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County elementary and middle school students of limited-income families are encouraged to participate in an event next weekend to receive a full bag of new school supplies.

100 Black Men of Madison Inc. announced Wednesday it will hold its 26th Back to School Celebration from 9 a.m.-noon on Aug. 21 at the Alliant Energy Center.

The event will be a drive-through, organizers explained, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Elementary and middle school students who are accompanied by their parents will each receive a new backpack filled with school supplies until the group runs out.

There will also be free COVID-19 vaccinations available for those who are ages 12 an older, in partnership with Walmart.

The Madison City Clerk’s Office will also be present at the event to provide voter registration assistance to those who need it.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze

Latest News

Clouds Just outside of Westfield moving East in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin communities brace for another night of severe storms
State Building Commission approves funding for $48 million Kohl Center addition
Nearly 40 Black owned restaurants are offering deals and discounts until August 15.
Madison Black Restaurant Week shines spotlight on Black owned businesses
(File Photo)
Lightning strikes blamed for 2 Wisconsin house fires approx. 50 miles apart