Funding to help Beloit SNAP recipients buy more fresh goods

(Source: Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Stateline Area residents who use federal food aid benefits will soon be gifted additional ones to use for fresh goods at the Beloit Farmers’ Market, officials announced Wednesday.

Residents who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be granted an extra $10 in market tokens because of a partnership between SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and the Downtown Beloit Association.

These tokens can be used to buy fresh produce and other items such as honey, cheese and bread.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville Community Health Manager Megan Timm explained that they have seen similar SNAP programs have success in Janesville and are hopeful this one will have the same effect in Beloit.

“We hope that this program will help families to pick up more fresh food items that they need or encourage them to try an item that might have been on their wish list,” Timm said. “We’re pleased to partner with the Downtown Beloit Association and are excited to see what’s to come.”

The Downtown Beloit Farmer’s Market is open from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays from May to October. Residents can find tha market along State State Street and Grand Avenue.

