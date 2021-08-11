Lightning strikes blamed for 2 Wisconsin house fires approx. 50 miles apart

TOWN OF GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two separate lightning strikes hit two homes around the same time more than 50 miles apart in Wisconsin during Tuesday night’s storms, setting both homes on fire.

In the first case, the Green Lake Sheriff’s Office stated it was called for the fire around 7:10 p.m. to the W2200 block of Oakwood Avenue in the Town of Green Lake. Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely. Authorities said no one was injured.

Firefighters fought the blaze for around two and a half hours before putting it out. The home received smoke and water damage from the fire.

The residents were displaced from their home after the fire.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Grand River Fire District, police and EMS, as well as Brandon/Fairwater Fire Department, Ripon Area Fire District, Princeton Fire Department, Friesland Fire Department, Kingston Fire Department, Dalton Fire Department, Marquette Fire Department, and Fond du Lac County District 1 RIT Team.

In the second fire, the Johnson County Fire & EMS Department explained it was also called around 7:10 p.m. to a house fire on the 100 block of Red Fox Drive, within the village. The ranch-style home had fire coming out of the north end of the building when firefighters arrived, and the two residents had already evacuated with the help of neighbors.

Johnson Creek firefighters say a gable end of the house and the attic was on fire, with it spreading south of the home. The fire department requested additional units to help them fight the blaze as its initial crew entered the home.

The other departments called were able to help extinguish the fire and save the residents’ belongings.

No one was injured and damage to the home is estimated to be around $150,000-200,000.

Assistant Chief Dylan Callas said they were proud of how the crews handled the fire.

“It was a quick response, and the crews did a great job,” stated Callas.

Authorities say they believe the cause of the fire was a lightning strike, though they are still investigating.

A group of local agencies assisted Johnson Creek, including Watertown, Lake Mills and Whitewater.

