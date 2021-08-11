Madison Black Restaurant Week shines spotlight on Black owned businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 6th Annual Black Restaurant Week is underway this week and its keeping owners busy.

Mahamadou Tunkara, the owner of Kingdom Restaurant, says he’s seeing a 50% increase in sales so far this week.

“We are very, very blessed to have this system working for us right now,” said Tunkara. “Every year, it gets better and better.”

Tunkara says he’s proud to share authentic West African cuisine with the Madison community.

“We’re the only one who does it,” he said. “I decided to open something that’s very different, very unique, and has a variety of food.”

At Falbo’s Pizzeria on South Park Street, Keith Maggit has worked his way up from delivery driver to business owner.

“I’m the type of owner that I’m always hands on,” said Maggit. “Being a Black owner does make things a lot harder.”

The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, who hosts the annual campaign, says minority owners do face challenges.

“It’s getting at the root cause of some of the systemic problems of equity and access to capital,” said Camille Carter, the President and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce.

Carter says this week is a chance to celebrate the resiliency of the restaurants and support their recovery as well.

“Our businesses really need the community to support them,” said Carter. “To support their businesses so that they can keep their doors open.”

Part of the challenge for smaller minority owned businesses is they don’t have the same exposure as other local eateries.

“We want to open up our businesses to customers they never might have reached because they have a very small and limited marketing and advertising budget,” said Carter.

Tunkara says he hopes to see even more Black owned businesses be part of the restaurant week next year.

“We don’t just want to be employees,” said Tunkara. “We want to be owners.”

