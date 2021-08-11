A Madison Good Samaritan found a fanny pack filled with $10K and turned it in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sock stuffed with $10,000 in cash was found inside a fanny pack discovered Tuesday night on Madison’s near east side.

Fortunately, for the fanny pack’s owner, a Good Samaritan was the one who picked it up. That individual then contacted police to come retrieve it, the Madison Police Dept. report stated.

Officers arrived at the location, near the Winnebago St. and Bashford Ave. intersection, shortly before 7 p.m.

The officers took note of the contents, which also included a phone and the owner’s identification card, and placed it in safekeeping until the owner could be contacted.

