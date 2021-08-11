McFarland, DeForest schools to require masks indoors of all students, staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - School districts across southern Wisconsin have begun to release COVID-19 guidance as the first day of classes inches closer, including McFarland and DeForest schools on Wednesday.

The School District of McFarland sent a letter out to all families and staff Wednesday, explaining that it encourages everyone ages 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine as all students return for in-person learning.

McFarland’s COVID-19 protocols were approved by their Board of Education in a special meeting on Monday. In addition, all students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors, whether they are vaccinated or not. Mask-wearing is also mandated on school buses.

Teachers will also maintain up-to-date seating charts of their students so that proper COVID-19 contact tracing can be performed, in the case of a close-contact. Elementary school students will eat in assigned groups, while middle and high school students can eat inside or outside to have more spacing between them.

In a letter sent out by DeForest Area School District, it too will require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside school buildings and buses. It also strongly recommends those who are eligible get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The DeForest district stated it will physically space students out during “higher risk activities,” such as lunch, as well as continue their enhanced cleaning protocols. Those who would rather have their child attend school virtually have until Monday, Aug. 16 to request it.

Other districts requiring masks indoors for its students include Verona, Sun Prairie and Madison. Janesville and Milton districts have both stated that face masks are optional for now.

