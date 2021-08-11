Advertisement

McFarland, DeForest schools to require masks indoors of all students, staff

(Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - School districts across southern Wisconsin have begun to release COVID-19 guidance as the first day of classes inches closer, including McFarland and DeForest schools on Wednesday.

The School District of McFarland sent a letter out to all families and staff Wednesday, explaining that it encourages everyone ages 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine as all students return for in-person learning.

McFarland’s COVID-19 protocols were approved by their Board of Education in a special meeting on Monday. In addition, all students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors, whether they are vaccinated or not. Mask-wearing is also mandated on school buses.

Teachers will also maintain up-to-date seating charts of their students so that proper COVID-19 contact tracing can be performed, in the case of a close-contact. Elementary school students will eat in assigned groups, while middle and high school students can eat inside or outside to have more spacing between them.

In a letter sent out by DeForest Area School District, it too will require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside school buildings and buses. It also strongly recommends those who are eligible get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The DeForest district stated it will physically space students out during “higher risk activities,” such as lunch, as well as continue their enhanced cleaning protocols. Those who would rather have their child attend school virtually have until Monday, Aug. 16 to request it.

Other districts requiring masks indoors for its students include Verona, Sun Prairie and Madison. Janesville and Milton districts have both stated that face masks are optional for now.

Other Wisconsin districts' COVID-19 protocol
Verona schools issue mask mandate for students, staff
Sun Prairie schools requiring masks indoors for all students, adults
Face masks ‘optional’ for now at Janesville, Milton schools
Masks required indoors for all MMSD students, staff this school year
UW-Madison imposes new mask mandate

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze

Latest News

First Alert Weather
NBC15 First Alert Weather Maps and Storm Gallery
Funnel cloud spotted near Cobb, Wisconsin.
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin again Wednesday
Funnel cloud spotted near Cobb, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin braces for severe storms Wednesday
Chronic Wasting Disease found in deer at Sauk, Taylor Co. farms