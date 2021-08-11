Advertisement

Peralta, García lead Brewers past Cubs in twinbill opener

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) celebrates his home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) celebrates his home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele with Avisail Garcia during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Willy Adamas and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the Brewers, who are a major league-best 35-19 on the road.

Peralta allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The All-Star right-hander struck out eight and walked two. Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers during NFL football training camp Saturday, July...
Rodgers unlikely to play in any of Packers’ preseason games
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers-Cubs postponed due to rain; DH scheduled for Tuesday
Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Joe Barry gives an instruction at an NFL football...
New coordinator Barry gives energy boost to Packers’ defense
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against...
Packers WR Funchess apologizes for slur against Asians