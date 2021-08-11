Advertisement

Report: Johnson pushed for tax break benefitting megadonors

During the Wisconsin Democratic State Convention, democrats focused on Gov. Tony Evers...
During the Wisconsin Democratic State Convention, democrats focused on Gov. Tony Evers re-election campaign along with the importance of beating republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson in 2022.(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report says Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin pushed for a tax break in 2017 resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in deductions to megadonors who funded his campaigns.

The nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica reported Wednesday that Johnson was an opponent of the massive Trump tax cut bill.

He became a supporter after getting the more generous tax cuts that resulted in more than $79 million in tax savings for two of his largest donors in 2018 alone.

Democratic Senate candidates running to take on Johnson next year seized on the report, calling him beholden to special interests and corrupt. Johnson defended his moves as having “nothing to do with any donor or discussions with them.”

