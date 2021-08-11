Advertisement

Rodgers unlikely to play in any of Packers’ preseason games

Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers during NFL football training camp Saturday, July...
Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers probably won’t appear in any of Green Bay’s three preseason games as the Packers look to get 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love as much work as possible.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love will play the majority of the Packers’ preseason opener Saturday against the Houston Texans and that Kurt Benkert also would get some snaps.

LaFleur said Rodgers will “most likely not” play in any preseason games.

The Packers want to get Love some game experience after the pandemic wiped out last year’s preseason.

