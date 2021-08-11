Advertisement

State Building Commission approves funding for $48 million Kohl Center addition

(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Building Commission awarded nearly $100 million for a slew of projects across the state, including at the Kohl Center.

The commission met Wednesday at the Wisconsin State Fair Park to approve the various projects, which the Evers Administration described as covering state infrastructure projects from energy conservation at UW campuses to regular maintenance and up-keep.

“Making sure our UW students and state agencies can benefit from updated spaces and needed maintenance will provide more equitable access and opportunities for students and the Wisconsinites our state agencies serve,” Evers said.

The commission’s agenda showed it was considering allocating funds for a $48 million addition and renovation project at the Kohl Center. A breakdown of the total showed $10 million is expected to come from gifts, while the remainder will come through a mix of state cash and supported borrowing from public revenues.

The Evers’ Administration explained the addition would provide extra facilities for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as golf, hockey, swimming, and tennis programs, and the cheerleading and dance teams.

