Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe storms across southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon have resulted in road closures and trees down across the area.

In the City of Madison, officials confirmed around 7:30 p.m. that about 40 trees were down so far, scattered across the city. Officials are coordinating with residents to come and clean up the trees.

The Stoughton Police Department also urged residents to avoid driving in the city. Authorities posted on Facebook that there are numerous trees blocking the road, as well as flooding.

Please avoid driving in the city. There are numerous trees down blocking the roadways, and flooding. City personnel are currently out working hard to clear the streets. Thank you! Posted by Stoughton Police Department on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The Monona Fire Department posted ahead of Tuesday night’s storms that its crews were ready, with its staff at the station.

The storm is coming and our crews are ready. Two fire crews and both ambulances staffed at the station right now. Posted by Monona Fire Dept on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

