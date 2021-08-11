Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe storms across southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon have resulted in road closures and trees down across the area.
In the City of Madison, officials confirmed around 7:30 p.m. that about 40 trees were down so far, scattered across the city. Officials are coordinating with residents to come and clean up the trees.
The Stoughton Police Department also urged residents to avoid driving in the city. Authorities posted on Facebook that there are numerous trees blocking the road, as well as flooding.
The Monona Fire Department posted ahead of Tuesday night’s storms that its crews were ready, with its staff at the station.
