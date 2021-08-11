Advertisement

Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin

Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.
Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.(Submitted)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe storms across southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon have resulted in road closures and trees down across the area.

In the City of Madison, officials confirmed around 7:30 p.m. that about 40 trees were down so far, scattered across the city. Officials are coordinating with residents to come and clean up the trees.

The Stoughton Police Department also urged residents to avoid driving in the city. Authorities posted on Facebook that there are numerous trees blocking the road, as well as flooding.

Please avoid driving in the city. There are numerous trees down blocking the roadways, and flooding. City personnel are currently out working hard to clear the streets. Thank you!

Posted by Stoughton Police Department on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The Monona Fire Department posted ahead of Tuesday night’s storms that its crews were ready, with its staff at the station.

The storm is coming and our crews are ready. Two fire crews and both ambulances staffed at the station right now.

Posted by Monona Fire Dept on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Protesters gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol Tuesday, speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine...
Protesters rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Wisconsin
*
Community vaccine clinics to be held at Janesville middle schools
Democratic senator renews push to legalize weed
Democratic senator renews push to legalize weed
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
150 firefighters battle Fort Atkinson blaze; city runs low on water