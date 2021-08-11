Advertisement

Suspect injured by own gun during Appleton liquor store robbery

Kyle Peebles
Kyle Peebles(Outagamie County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police arrested a man after an armed liquor store robbery early Wednesday morning.

The suspect was identified as Kyle D. Peebles, 30, Appleton.

At 12:10 a.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at Memorial Liquor, 415 Memorial Drive. Officers found an employee who had been struck several times by a man armed with a handgun.

The suspect fired the gun, but the round did not hit anyone. Police say Peebles was hurt when the gun recoiled and hit him in the forehead.

Police located Peebles leaving the area. The gun was found at the scene of the robbery.

Peebles was arrested on charges of Armed Robbery, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Substantial Battery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Disorderly Conduct with use of a Dangerous Weapon and Felony Bail Jumping.

