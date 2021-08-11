Wednesday Brings A Repeat Of Dangerous Heat & Severe Storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Day has now been issued for Wednesday. Active weather shows no signs of letting up and there is increasing concern for severe thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, a very warm and humid day is expected which could result in heat related health issues. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Madison and points southward.

A cold front slowly approaches from the west Wednesday. Out ahead of it, hot and humid conditions surge back into the area which will fuel showers and storms. There remains a few questions on how much of the area will be impacted by this line. With that being said, the main storm line is expected to move through during the afternoon and evening. The thunderstorms may develop rapidly and evolve into a damaging wind event. Isolated tornadoes, hail, and flooding will also be a concern.

Temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with head index values into the upper 90s to lower 100s. This will result in heat related health concerns for those who can’t stay cool or hydrated. The hottest temperatures are expected Madison southward where clouds and rain will hold off the longest and there will likely be more sunshine.

With yet another round of severe weather expected, now is the time to prepare. Have a plan and be ready to take action should storms move into your area. NBC15 will keep you updated online, on air, and through the free NBC15 First Alert Weather App.

