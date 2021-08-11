Advertisement

What to do if you lose your vaccination card

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From the U.S. military to big corporations to the most populated city in the United States, vaccine requirements are becoming more common across the country.

“What we have put into place related to indoor dining, indoor entertainment and indoor fitness is the shape of things to come,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week.

Many officials say getting vaccinated is the best protection against COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant.

“We need to do everything possible to protect those that are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio at the Emory University School of Medicine. “And those that are not vaccinated get protected two ways: by those that are eligible for vaccination getting vaccinated and wearing by wearing a mask.”

With more vaccine requirements, proof of vaccination is becoming more important.

If you’ve lost your vaccination card or don’t have a copy of it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to get in touch with your vaccine provider to access your records.

Places like CVS say a new card can be printed, while others like Walmart now provide a digital vaccine record.

You can also contact your state health department’s immunization information system.

And you can always take a picture of your card as a backup copy.

The CDC says if you enrolled in programs like V-safe or VaxText after your first vaccine dose, you can also access your vaccination information using those tools online.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River....
Amber Alert canceled for girl in southeast Kansas
Clouds Just outside of Westfield moving East in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin communities brace for another night of severe storms
State Building Commission approves funding for $48 million Kohl Center addition
Nearly 40 Black owned restaurants are offering deals and discounts until August 15.
Madison Black Restaurant Week shines spotlight on Black owned businesses