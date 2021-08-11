Advertisement

Wisconsin communities brace for another night of severe storms

Clouds Just outside of Westfield moving East in Wisconsin.
Clouds Just outside of Westfield moving East in Wisconsin.(Sheena Mike)
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - As storms are set to roll through southern Wisconsin again on Wednesday, communities are bracing themselves for more storm damage.

The City of Whitewater Public Works Department asked residents to stack any branches and tree limbs from Tuesday night on their terrace. City staff stated they will clean up debris next week and there is no need to call are request brush clearing services. DPW crews will visit all streets next week to clean up brush.

Wisconsin residents were taking cover Wednesday from a sixth straight day of severe thunderstorms, with tornado warnings in effect for three counties and at least two twisters that had touched down in the west-central and northeast parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for portions of Juneau, Monroe and Marathon counties.

The weather service in La Crosse spotted a tornado near New Lisbon and Tomah and the weather service in Green Bay was watching a tornado 15 miles south of Wausau.

A tornado touched down briefly near Pulaski, which is about 20 miles northwest of Green Bay, and the weather service says there was still the chance of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail in that area.

