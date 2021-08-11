Advertisement

Wisconsin poll finds ‘unsettling’ feelings about government

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new poll finds a majority of Wisconsin residents think both state and national government is broken and there is also a growing feeling that the state is on the wrong track.

View the Marquette Law School poll topline results

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday also found dropping approval ratings for Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and steady ratings for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

APPROVAL RATINGS:

ApproveDisapproveNo Opinion
President Joe Biden49%46%4%
Gov. Tony Evers50%43%5%
Sen. Tammy Baldwin40%39%21%
Sen. Ron Johnson35%42%20%

About a third of respondents said they weren’t confident in the results of the 2020 election and a wide majority of Republicans who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 said they have no plans to get inoculated.

