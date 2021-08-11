Advertisement

Wisconsin to set fall wolf limit after runaway spring hunt

The spring hunt was shut down after three days.
Wisconsin committee looks at the impact of February's wolf hunt
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Wisconsin are set to consider adopting a 130-animal limit for this fall’s wolf hunt.

The Department of Natural Resources’ vote Wednesday in Milwaukee figures to be contentious after conservationists complained hunters killed far too many wolves during a rushed spring season in February.

Hunters and trappers in Wisconsin killed more than 80% above the authorities stated quota of 119 gray wolves, despite ending the hunt early - after only three days. At least 216 gray wolves were killed last week during the state’s 2021 wolf hunting season.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the endangered species list in January, triggering a Wisconsin law that requires the DNR to hold a hunt between November and February.

The DNR was planning to hold a season in November but a hunter advocacy group won a court order forcing the department to hold a season in February.

