$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Mineral Point

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Attention everyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Triple P Express in Mineral Point! You’re going to want to check that ticket soon - if you haven’t already.

If you have, you’re probably already celebrating a multi-million jackpot.

The Wisconsin Lottery announced Thursday morning that a ticket bought at the convenience store, in the 1000 block of Branger Drive, hit it big, to the tune of $2 million.

The lottery has not released any information about the winner at this time.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers are:

12-18-20-29-30 Powerball: 16

#CheckYourTicket. Someone in Mineral Point had a POWERFUL night. A $2,000,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold at Triple P Express LLC on 1045 Branger Dr. in #MineralPoint for the Wednesday, 08/11 drawing. Learn more about the Powerball lotto game at https://t.co/gYu0DZ8gfA pic.twitter.com/ZkHyuMdeiE — Wisconsin Lottery (@wilottery) August 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.