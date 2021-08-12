$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Mineral Point
The ticket was sold at the Triple P Express.
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Attention everyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Triple P Express in Mineral Point! You’re going to want to check that ticket soon - if you haven’t already.
If you have, you’re probably already celebrating a multi-million jackpot.
The Wisconsin Lottery announced Thursday morning that a ticket bought at the convenience store, in the 1000 block of Branger Drive, hit it big, to the tune of $2 million.
The lottery has not released any information about the winner at this time.
Wednesday night’s winning numbers are:
12-18-20-29-30 Powerball: 16
