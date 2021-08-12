Advertisement

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Mineral Point

The ticket was sold at the Triple P Express.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Attention everyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Triple P Express in Mineral Point! You’re going to want to check that ticket soon - if you haven’t already.

If you have, you’re probably already celebrating a multi-million jackpot.

The Wisconsin Lottery announced Thursday morning that a ticket bought at the convenience store, in the 1000 block of Branger Drive, hit it big, to the tune of $2 million.

The lottery has not released any information about the winner at this time.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers are:

12-18-20-29-30 Powerball: 16

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze

Latest News

(Source: UW-Madison)
UW Health tapped for COVID-19 vaccine trial for younger children
Lucas Burns Memorial Golf Outing
Golf outing remembers former UW-Whitewater athlete
Another warm day for today but cooler and less humid conditions are on the way for the weekend.
A Beautiful Weekend Forecast
Shots fired at a residence with children inside on Madison’s south side