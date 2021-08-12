Advertisement

21-year-old Janesville man accused of multiple drug charges

Officers stated they also found bags of marijuana, a black ski mask and digital scale in the man’s car.
A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested a 21-year-old Janesville man late Wednesday night after he was allegedly found with drugs and a handgun in his vehicle, as well as having outstanding warrants.

The Janesville Police Department stated an officer saw Damon Hill around 10:20 p.m. at the Kwik Trip on the 2500 block of West Court Street.

The officer knew Hill had warrants out for his arrest, as well as domestic violence charges.

A Janesville PD officer searched Hill and allegedly found marijuana and cash on him. They also allegedly found a Glock handgun with ammunition in his car, which is against Hill’s bond conditions in an ongoing court case.

Officers stated they also found bags of marijuana, a black ski mask and digital scale in Hill’s car.

Hill is accused of possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze

Latest News

15-year-old Angela Miller receives her first dose of Pfizer
Parents weigh in on vaccine trials for kids under 12
(Source: UW-Madison)
UW Health tapped for COVID-19 vaccine trial for younger children
Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a Dept. of Health Services news conference, on August 12, 2021.
Evers: Decision on vaccine mandate for state employees could come as soon as next week
Norman Vlcek, 96-year-old Navy Veteran, takes his Dream Flight in Baraboo.
WWII veterans honored with Dream Flight in Baraboo
The decision to issue a mask mandate for school districts rests in the hands of local school...
DHS recommends mask wearing in schools