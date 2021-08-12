21-year-old Janesville man accused of multiple drug charges

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested a 21-year-old Janesville man late Wednesday night after he was allegedly found with drugs and a handgun in his vehicle, as well as having outstanding warrants.

The Janesville Police Department stated an officer saw Damon Hill around 10:20 p.m. at the Kwik Trip on the 2500 block of West Court Street.

The officer knew Hill had warrants out for his arrest, as well as domestic violence charges.

A Janesville PD officer searched Hill and allegedly found marijuana and cash on him. They also allegedly found a Glock handgun with ammunition in his car, which is against Hill’s bond conditions in an ongoing court case.

Officers stated they also found bags of marijuana, a black ski mask and digital scale in Hill’s car.

Hill is accused of possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor bail jumping.

