Affordable workforce housing development opens in Middleton

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multi-family apartments meant for low to moderate income residents opened Wednesday near downtown Middleton, according to the Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corporation (WHPC).

WHPC made the announcement, saying the Kestrel building was a $7.62 million project with the goal to address the workforce housing needs in the city. The group stated there is a lack of housing for working people who earn 60-80% or less of the area median income.

WHMPC COO Mike Slavish stated that the group was grateful to make the housing project happen.

“Given the tremendous need for this type of housing in Middleton and Dane County in general, the opportunity to bring 39 affordable units to such a prominent location on University Avenue, three blocks from downtown Middleton and the Pheasant Branch Conservancy, and close access to Middleton schools positions this development to meet an essential need in the community,” said Slavish.

There are 14 studios, 21 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments.

The building will host an open house on Aug. 18. Residents moving in by August 31 will receive a $100 gift card to the Willy Street Co-op, and the building is offering free rent for the first month.

