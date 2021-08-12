Advertisement

Badgers’ ground attack has plenty of options and uncertainty

FILE - Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes in the first quarter of an NCAA college...
FILE - Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo. Wisconsin’s run-oriented tradition coaxed former NFL assistant Gary Brown into the college ranks after a bout with cancer caused him to spend a year away from the game. The Badgers’ new running backs coach wants to get Wisconsin back among the nation’s elite rushing attacks as he mentors a group returning Berger and adding Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and freshman Braelon Allen. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin believes it has enough talent to regain its status as one of the top Power Five rushing attacks after taking a step back last year.

Wisconsin returns its leading rusher from last season in Jalen Berger.

It also has Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and heralded freshman Braelon Allen.

Running backs coach Gary Brown hasn’t decided how he will divide carries. Wisconsin hired Brown as running backs coach after Kentucky hired away John Settle.

