A Beautiful Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another warm and somewhat humid day is coming up but plenty of sunshine is in the picture. A cold front is pushing through the southern part of the state this morning. Ahead of the front, very warm and humid conditions will persist for another day. Much more pleasant conditions are expected for tomorrow and through the weekend. Highs today will be near 90 degrees. By tomorrow, highs will be in the upper 70s and we will hang right around the 80 degree mark through the weekend. With high pressure building in, mostly sunny skies are expected through the weekend and well into next week. Highs will return to the middle 80s by the middle of next week.

Another warm day for today but cooler and less humid conditions are on the way for the weekend. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 59. Wind: Northwest 5-10.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 80.

