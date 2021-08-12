EF-1 tornado destroys two Monroe Co. buildings; 2 tornadoes touch down in Iowa Co.

NORWALK, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that an EF-1 tornado touched down outside of Norwalk, causing significant damage.

The Nowalk Sportsman’s Club and a barn were completely destroyed, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Starting near the Co. Hwy. T and Kingfisher Rd. intersection, the twister cut a six-mile path as it headed east through Monroe Co. toward Co. Hwy. U. The National Weather Survey reports wind speeds topped 100 mph.

No injuries have been reported.

A look at the path cut by a tornado that touched down in Monroe Co. on August 11, 2021. (WMTV-TV)

The tornado also toppled power lines, knocking out electricity to area customers. Utility crews were able to get their power restored quickly, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

The Sheriff’s Office noted significant tree damage along the Co. Hwy. U, but no buildings were affected. Co. Hwy. T needed to be closed briefly so crews could remove debris.

2 TORNADOES IN IOWA CO.

Two more tornadoes were spotted in Iowa Co. on Wednesday night as well, the National Weather Service reported. Both were rated as an EF-0 with maximum estimated winds speeds of 60 mph.

The first landed two miles south of Linden around 6:08 p.m. and sliced its way through cropland for approximately an eighth of a mile before lifting a minute later.

Less than five minutes later, a second Iowa Co. twister hit the ground about three miles northeast of Mineral Point. It cut a 25-yard wide path for just over a mile before ending.

For both tornadoes, storm surveyors only found crop damage.

