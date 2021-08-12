Advertisement

EF-1 tornado destroys two Monroe Co. buildings; 2 tornadoes touch down in Iowa Co.

No injuries have been reported.
Caption
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that an EF-1 tornado touched down outside of Norwalk, causing significant damage.

The Nowalk Sportsman’s Club and a barn were completely destroyed, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Starting near the Co. Hwy. T and Kingfisher Rd. intersection, the twister cut a six-mile path as it headed east through Monroe Co. toward Co. Hwy. U. The National Weather Survey reports wind speeds topped 100 mph.

No injuries have been reported.

A look at the path cut by a tornado that touched down in Monroe Co. on August 11, 2021.
A look at the path cut by a tornado that touched down in Monroe Co. on August 11, 2021.(WMTV-TV)

The tornado also toppled power lines, knocking out electricity to area customers. Utility crews were able to get their power restored quickly, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

The Sheriff’s Office noted significant tree damage along the Co. Hwy. U, but no buildings were affected. Co. Hwy. T needed to be closed briefly so crews could remove debris.

Caption

2 TORNADOES IN IOWA CO.

Two more tornadoes were spotted in Iowa Co. on Wednesday night as well, the National Weather Service reported. Both were rated as an EF-0 with maximum estimated winds speeds of 60 mph.

The first landed two miles south of Linden around 6:08 p.m. and sliced its way through cropland for approximately an eighth of a mile before lifting a minute later.

Less than five minutes later, a second Iowa Co. twister hit the ground about three miles northeast of Mineral Point. It cut a 25-yard wide path for just over a mile before ending.

For both tornadoes, storm surveyors only found crop damage.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze

Latest News

The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of storm damage on August 11, 2021.
Monroe Co. Tornado
Another warm day for today but cooler and less humid conditions are on the way for the weekend.
A Beautiful Weekend Forecast
Funnel cloud spotted near Cobb, Wisconsin.
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin again Wednesday
HI-RES Future Radar - Wednesday 6PM
ALERT DAY - More dangerous heat and another round of severe storms possible Wednesday