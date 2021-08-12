EPA, DNR check environmental impacts of Ft. Atkinson fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR) came in Wednesday afternoon to investigate the air quality and water runoff into the Rock River, after a fire destroyed a warehouse in Fort Atkinson Tuesday.

“The fire chief and the city commander recommend shelter in place and evacuations in some areas , if you can see it and smell it, you shouldn’t be in it,” on-scene coordinator Len Zintak, US EPA Region 5 said.

Zintak said the agency knows there were rubber materials housed inside the building, which comes with its own concerns.

“There’s a variety of organic chemicals you can get from the rubber, we don’t know full inventory of the building, so we’ll talk to the owner about what they had stored inside,” Zintak said.

Agencies have set up perimeter to monitor the air and take samples for lab processing. Those samples will take several days to process.

