Evers: Decision on vaccine mandate for state employees could come as soon as next week

Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a Dept. of Health Services news conference, on August 12, 2021.
Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a Dept. of Health Services news conference, on August 12, 2021.(Dept. of Health Services via YouTube)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A decision on whether the Evers Administration will impose a vaccine mandate on its employees could come as soon as next week.

Gov. Tony Evers revealed Thursday that his administration is still considering such a mandate during a news conference with Dept. of Health Services officials, saying that a decision should be coming next week.

“We are looking at all options clearly as an employer of many thousands of people,” he said. “We want to make sure we are doing our part to get shots in arms.”

During the news conference Evers and DHS officials, including Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard, in which they emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors.

Pointing out that the newly released seven-day rolling average for new cases has reached 1,104 cases per day over the past week, Van Dijk noted that number has doubled in the past two weeks and is eleven times higher than this point last month.

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 will update this story as more information develops.

