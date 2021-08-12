Golf outing remembers former UW-Whitewater athlete

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff and athletes from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater are organizing an event celebrating the life and legacy of a former Whitewater basketball player: Lucas Burns.

Lucas played basketball from 2009-2012, helping the team win a championship in 2012. He continued to stay involved with the athletics department following his college career, hosting fundraisers and team dinners.

Following his death in 2020, after battling brain cancer, friends and members of UW-Whitewater, like head men’s basketball coach Pat Miller, wanted to host something to remember Lucas.

“He was the embodiment of a student-athlete,” said Miller. “A leader and hard worker, who also was invested in his community, someone who loved to give back.”

The golf event at the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club is a collaboration between the men’s basketball and gymnastics teams. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Registration can be found on the UW-Whitewater website, and there will be prizes on several of the holes for golfers. There will also be a dinner and auction following the golf. The money raised will go towards the building of the Lucas Burns Men’s Basketball and Elaine Yankunas Gymnastics Office Complex.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.