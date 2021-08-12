Advertisement

Gov. Evers visits residents affected by Boscobel storms, tornado

Governor Tony Evers visits those affected by Boscobel's storms.
By Julie LeBlanc Sober
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers visited Boscobel Wednesday to meet residents who were affected by the severe storms and tornado in the area over the weekend.

“As severe weather continues to affect our state, we’ll continue working to support families and communities as they rebuild and recover,” the governor stated in a tweet.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southern Wisconsin Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service revised its assessment of a tornado that swept through Grant Co., increasing its estimated wind speeds to approximately 160 mph.

With the higher speeds, the twister remains at the EF-3 level, however it is pushing the higher EF-4 level that meteorologists consider a devastating tornado. NWS puts the line separating the two categories at 165 mph.

At least Grant Co. six homes were destroyed in the storm, while more than 20 more sustained some degree of damage.

Work crews and more than 100 people came out Sunday to help with the recovery effort. The NWS stated the tornado, which formed around 4:30 p.m. and lasted approximately 20 minutes.

