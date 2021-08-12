Head of Wisconsin 2020 voting investigation goes to MyPillow chief’s election fraud summit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of an investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin was in South Dakota on Thursday to attend a symposium on election fraud headed by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman also traveled to Arizona last week to learn about the audit done there.

He told The Associated Press that both visits were about gathering facts for the investigation he is leading.

He says the trips are being paid for out of his $11,000 a-month taxpayer stipend approved by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

