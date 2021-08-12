Advertisement

Jefferson Co. Health: Residents who live near warehouse fire should stay inside

Environmental officials explain effects of Fort Atkinson warehouse fire
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jefferson County health officials are asking residents Thursday who can see or smell smoke resulting from the Fort Atkinson warehouse fire to remain indoors.

The Jefferson County Health Department said excess smoke and increased levels of particles in the air is the reason for their recommendation, which is especially advised for those with heart and lung conditions.

JCHD noted that levels of particulate matter are at moderately elevated areas near the site. Businesses, residents and visitors should continue to stay inside, keep windows and doors shut and run air conditioning.

Those who live near the warehouse fire should consider wearing an N95 mask, health officials said, due to the winds shifting after storm activity.

Once the fire is out and smoke levels have died down, the health department also advises residents change out their HVAC filters.

JCHD is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to determine any risks to air and water quality.

The blaze broke out at an industrial park Tuesday in the 700 block of Oak St.

