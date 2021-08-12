Madison woman awakened to home being struck by gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old Madison woman woke up Tuesday morning to her home being struck by bullets.

A woman told Madison Police Department officers that she was sleeping around 5:15 a.m. in her home on the 3000 block of Churchill Drive when she heard the gunfire, according to an incident report.

MPD officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, but said no one was injured.

Officers do not have any information on suspects and are still investigating.

Anyone with information on this case should call MPD at 255-2345, or Madison Area Crimestoppers at 266-6014. People can also leave an anonymous tip on p3tips.com.

