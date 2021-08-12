Advertisement

Newly acquired Brewers pitcher Curtiss out with torn elbow

Milwaukee Brewers' John Curtiss reacts during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the...
Milwaukee Brewers' John Curtiss reacts during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever John Curtiss has gone on the injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Curtiss is getting some second opinions before determining how to proceed.

Curtiss exited the second game of the Brewers’ doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday due to elbow trouble.

The NL Central leaders got the 28-year-old Curtiss in a July 30 trade that sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to the Miami Marlins. Curtiss went 0-0 with a 12.46 ERA in six games with Milwaukee after going 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games with Miami.

