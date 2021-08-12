No injuries in Wednesday night shooting on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after multiple shell casings were found on the city’s east side late Wednesday night.

MPD says just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Ellen Ave. for reports of multiple shots fired and squealing tires.

Police found about 17 shell casings on the road, and minor damage to a nearby garage window.

No one was hurt.

According to witness statements, it appears people in two separate vehicles were shooting at each other.

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

