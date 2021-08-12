Advertisement

Parents weigh in on vaccine trials for kids under 12

15-year-old Angela Miller receives her first dose of Pfizer(Julia Miller)
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Health announced Thursday, it will conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials for kids under 12 through Moderna.

Madison parents are weighing in on their thoughts about kids receiving the vaccine.

“I’m all for the testing,” Amber Boudreau, mother of a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old said. “They’ve received annual flu shots; they’ve received all of their vaccinations to go to school.”

Boudreau said she’d consider adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list if it’s successful during trials.

“Once it passes all of the tests, I have no problem giving it to my kids,” Boudreau said.

As Moderna expands its trials, UW-Health’s American Gamily Children’s Hospital will participate in testing kids under 12.

They’ll split the trial up into three groups:

· 6 months to less than 2 years old

· 2 years old to less than 6 years old

· 6 years old to less than 12 years old

“I don’t feel 100% comfortable with it,” Samantha Morris, a parent said.

Morris said she is not against vaccines, but as a new parent, she has concerns about a brand new COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

“They’re so tiny and fragile and precious, I don’t want her to get hurt,” Morris said.

Especially when it comes to her two-and-a-half-month-old daughter Lilly, who may be eligible by the time vaccine trials are over.

“If I start to see other kids start to take it well and they aren’t having problems, then I might be more open to it.”

Overall, parents say they want to do what’s best for their kids.

“I wouldn’t rush, I’d wait and see how everybody else’s kids are doing before I did it for my kid,” Morris said.

“This is just one more vaccination I would feel comfortable giving to my kids,” Boudreau said.

As of Thursday, Aug. 12, data from the Wisc. Dept. of Health Services (DHS) shows more than 37% of Wisconsinites 12-15-years-old, and 45% of 16 and 17-year-olds have received at least one dose of the COVID-vaccine.

