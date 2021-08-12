Rand Paul reveals wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment in late financial disclosure

(CNN) – Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., revealed in a late financial disclosure Wednesday that his wife bought stock in the company behind the antiviral drug remdesivir in February 2020.

It later became the first drug to be approved for treating COVID-19.

Paul’s filing with the Senate shows between $1,000 and $15,000 of Gilead Sciences stock was purchased.

The Stock Act, which outlaws congressional insider trading, requires trade disclosures within 45 days.

Paul’s reporting was 16 months late.

A spokesman for the Republican senator said Paul completed the reporting form in the appropriate time, but learned it was not transmitted while preparing his annual financial disclosure for 2020.

So he filed both reports on Wednesday.

The spokesman notes Paul’s wife, Kelley, lost money on the investment.

News of the delayed financial disclosure drew swift backlash from government ethics experts and advocates.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.