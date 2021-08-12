Advertisement

Rothchild brothers facing federal money laundering charges

Mario and Moises Amezcua-Cardenas booking photos
Mario and Moises Amezcua-Cardenas booking photos(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - Two brothers accused in Marathon County of posing as FedEx employees to steal money are now facing federal charges of money laundering.

A criminal complaint says 27-year-old Mario Amezcua-Cardenas and 20-year-old Moises Amezcua-Cardenas, of Rothschild, contacted employees at businesses in the Stevens Point, Rib Mountain and Wausau areas pretending to work for FedEx.

Prosecutors say they would tell employees they needed to pay cash before they could deliver packages. One employee turned over $243,000 to the brothers.

The indictment a federal grand jury returned Wednesday said the brothers would pose as company attorneys, store managers or upper management from a corporate office to talk employees into giving them the money

