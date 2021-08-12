Shots fired at a residence with children inside on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A residence that had four teenagers and one five-year-old inside, was shot at on Madison’s south side Wednesday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

According to an incident report, officers received reports of shots fired in 2500 block Greenway View around 9:30 p.m.

The victim reported that an acquaintance had pointed a gun at the them earlier in the evening. A little more than an hour later, the victim’s residence was struck by gunfire, according to Madison Police.

Once officers arrived on scene, they discovered multiple shell casings in the area.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this shooting , please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.