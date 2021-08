MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled Wednesday night for a 71-year-old man after he was found safe.

The Town of Madison Police Department and Wisconsin Dept. of Justice were searching for George Tripylas. Police say he was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at the Novation Parkway Senior Commons.

