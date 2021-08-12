Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Shawano man

Edward Moede
Edward Moede(Wisconsin Silver Alert)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Shawano man.

Edward Warren Moede has not had contact with his family since 10 a.m. on Aug. 11.

He was last seen in Shawano.

Police say he drives a 2019 gray Lincoln Nautilus MKX SUV. The vehicle has a Wisconsin License Plate Number AJD6409.

If you see him, call law enforcement.

Edward Moede Description:

  • Age: 73
  • Height: 5′7″
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • Race: Native American
  • Eyes: Hazel
  • Hair: Gray

