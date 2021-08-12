Silver Alert issued for missing Shawano man
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Shawano man.
Edward Warren Moede has not had contact with his family since 10 a.m. on Aug. 11.
He was last seen in Shawano.
Police say he drives a 2019 gray Lincoln Nautilus MKX SUV. The vehicle has a Wisconsin License Plate Number AJD6409.
If you see him, call law enforcement.
Edward Moede Description:
- Age: 73
- Height: 5′7″
- Weight: 210 lbs
- Race: Native American
- Eyes: Hazel
- Hair: Gray
