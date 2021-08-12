SSM Health ready to give COVID-19 booster to immunocompromised once approved

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision soon as to whether or not immunocompromised people should get a COVID-19 booster shot. SSM Health leaders say if the third dose is approved, they are ready to start administering them.

SSM Health VP of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat says most people do not need a COVID-19 booster right now. The only people being considered for the booster are those who are immunocompromised.

“With the data that is coming from across the country after having the vaccine for several months now, the FDA is telling us there is enough data to support a third dose for immunocompromised patients because they seem to be at a higher risk for getting Covid after a typical two dose series,” says Kharbat.

But there are still questions that need to be answered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, like who is considered immunocompromised.

“We know 2 to 3 percent of all Americans are considered immunocompromised,” says Kharbat. “We need to know how to define immunocompromised status. And then we’ll work on a way to come up with a process for them to get the vaccine.”

Kharbat says the FDA is meeting Thursday. They are expected to amend the emergency use authorizations for Pfizer and Moderna to add a third dose of the shot for immunocompromised people.

If the FDA makes the amendment, the recommendation would then head to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). This group would then lay out guidance on how the booster would be administered and to whom. Then, state health departments around the country would take the lead and hand down that guidance to vaccinators.

“By that point we will have enough information to tell us who is considered an immunocompromised person based on health conditions and medications,” says Kharbat. “And then we’ll find a way as vaccinators to screen patients to make sure they meet the criteria.”

Kharbat also says COVID-19 vaccine distribution is picking up for people who are unvaccinated. SSM Heath saw a significant jump in doses administered last week, when about 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines were given out. That followed several weeks when totals were less than 1,000.

They expect that trend to continue if the FDA amends the emergency use authorization to allow for boosters.

