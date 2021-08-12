Sunshine returns for the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a long stretch of stormy weather, sunshine is back for the weekend ahead! High-pressure dominates the weather forecast and keeps the sky clear through next week. Highs will top out near-average.

A cold front was moving across southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon. Some scattered cloud cover was associated with the front. Since upper-level energy has remained farther South, the front is unable to generate widespread showers or storms. We’ll be watching far SE Wisconsin for any storm flare-ups as the front passes by.

Lows fall into the upper 50s under a mostly clear sky tonight. Sunshine sticks around for the weekend with highs topping out near-80°F. Humidity levels will also fall back through the beginning of next week.

The pleasant weather continues through at least next Wednesday. The weather pattern becomes more active late next week as humidity builds back in. As of now, low rain chances are back in the forecast for Wednesday & Thursday.

