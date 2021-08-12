UW Health tapped for COVID-19 vaccine trial for younger children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin’s School of Medicine and Public Health will be one of the locations where researchers will test the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine on children under 12-years-old.

The KidCOVE study will involve children as young as 6-months-old and include kids up to 11-years-old. Dr. William Hartman, co-principal investigator of the KidCOVE Study at UW, explained that the drug being used is the same one as is currently given to adults and that they are working to determined the proper dosage for children.

“Getting children vaccinated will help protect everyone and get us closer to mitigating this pandemic,” he said.

UW Health explained that enrollment is expected to be very limited and participants will be selected based on their age and medical eligibility, following Moderna’s guidelines.

The trial is slated to last 14 months and include four follow-up visits, according to UW Health’s description of the tests. All children who eligible will undergo a medical screening and will need to be in good health to participate.

The tests will be placebo-controlled, which means that some children will not be given the vaccine and given the placebo instead. Participants will not be told which group they are in.

University officials plan to discuss the trials later Thursday. NBC15 News will be updating this story as more information develops.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.