Victim of Oneida complex shooter’s harassment believes slain chef was shooter’s target

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who committed the deadly shooting at the Oneida Casino complex in May had been harassing and stalking a woman who he hired to work there, according to expansive investigative reports released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the men Bruce Pofahl shot and killed on May 1 had been dating the harassment victim. Shooting victim Ian Simpson was a chef at the restaurant.

The harassment victim wrote a statement to detectives describing a campaign of sexual harassment committed by Bruce Pofahl. Scroll down for the victim’s statement.

“I do not know what Bruce‘s intent was,” writes the harassment victim. “I know he was upset about losing his job, and I know he had animosity towards Ian [Simpson]. In talking with my co-workers, I believe that Ian was Bruce‘s target. I believe that [victim] Jacob [Bartel] may have just been too close to Ian.”

Pofahl, who had been fired from the Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar, shot and killed staff members Jacob Todd Bartel, 35, and Ian James Simpson, 32 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center at 2020 Airport Rd.

Pofahl exited the restaurant and went to the parking lot of the Oneida Casino where he shot restaurant employee Dan Mulligan, 28. Mulligan survived.

The Brown County District Attorney says no law enforcement officers will face prosecution for shooting and killing Pofahl to end the threat.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officers involved in the shooting of Pofahl as Green Bay Police Department Sergeant Brian Jordan, Officer Ben Snyder and Officer Makayla Wolf.

STATE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE RECORDS: https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dci/officer-involved-critical-incident

BROWN COUNTY HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION REPORT: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hYSPhdT8R0zsH70WsWm8FhYx8LpDjdty

“Sgt. Brian Jordan, Officer Benjamin Snyder and Officer Makayla Wolfe of the Green Bay Police Department located Pofahl in the north parking lot of the Casino, at which time Pofahl pointed a handgun at the officers and the officers fired at Pofahl multiple times striking Pofahl. Pofahl died as a result of the officer involved shooting,” reads the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation report.

On Thursday, investigators released hundreds of pages of documents related to their investigation. Action 2 News is working to go through those documents and provide links to the public. We will continue to update this breaking news story.

“The BRSO would like to acknowledge the bravery of all the officers involved, our men and women ran towards danger while others ran for safety in the chaos,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “Specifically the BRSO officers who tried life-saving measures on the victims inside all while the suspect’s location was still unknown, and the City of GB Officers who stopped the threat and performed life saving measures to the victim outside. Another big thank you to all the investigators who put hundreds of manpower hours into bringing closure to this investigation. As always, a big thank you to the community for their continued support and patience while this incident was investigated.”

POFAHL FIRED

A person who knew Pofahl told investigators that Bruce had taken a year to recruit a woman at another restaurant to work at Duck Creek. The witness described tension between the woman and Pofahl at Duck Creek. The woman had filed a restraining order against Pofahl.

Bruce told this person that the woman had begun dating a cook [Ian Simpson] from Duck Creek and he didn’t believe that to be wise.

This person described Pofahl as someone who needed to have control.

Investigators obtained Pofahl’s cell phone and went through hundreds of text messages. (We have not changed grammar, punctuation or spelling in the messages.)

On the day a temporary restraining order was filed against Pofahl, he texted someone saying, “Sorry, been ignoring you. Found out [redacted] was stabbing me in the back as much as anyone. I had told her she wasn’t picking things up as quckly as I had hoped (she has a serious which I didnt know about) back in late Dec, early Jan. And she has totally ghosted me and has started banging thee restaurant chef, which I told her no. So that has turned ugly and she has now filed a temp restraining order against me which I go to court on Tuesday. Yea !”

On April 7, Oneida Police took a complaint regarding a GPS device that had been placed on the harassment victim’s vehicle. The woman and some friends were eating at a restaurant and Bruce was there. That was a violation of the projection order.

HARASSMENT VICTIM’S STATEMENT

On May 6, detectives met with the woman who had filed the order against Pofahl. She gave a statement saying she had been hired at Duck Creek Kitchen by Pofahl, who had been a regular customer at a restaurant where she used to work. She said he typically visited the restaurant by himself. She said Bruce began to recruit her for a restaurant manager job at Duck Creek.

Some names and places have been redacted from the statement given by the woman. We have not changed grammar, punctuation or spelling from the statement. We have removed some parts that discuss employees that were not involved directly in the investigation.

“Early after I met Bruce, he would make inappropriate comments, some of which were sexual in nature. I never thought much of it because it was the customer service business and some of that is just expected,” she writes. I believed it was simply him joking. Bruce made me believe that working at Duck Creek would be a catalyst for my career. I would have medical benefits (which I needed), a better salary, and there would be the possibility for advancement. Ultimately, I agreed to work at Duck Creek.

“In September of 2020, Bruce brought Ian Simpson to to meet me. Ian had been hired around April of 2020 as part of a Chef Task Force from Texas. Such task forces are involved in the opening of new locations for Ambridge. Bruce had invited Ian and I to go to The Aviary in Chicago with him. The Aviary is a high-end restaurant in Chicago. We did not go, but it was not a formal invite.

“I began working at in early October of 2020 as the [Duck Creek Kitchen] I don’t recall there ever being talk of me working at any other position, such as a supervisor. Prior to the restaurant opening, Bruce showed me the menu. Bruce had named two cocktails after me. One was named and another I told Bruce that I was uncomfortable with my name being on the menu. The names were then changed to the Pom Pom and the Spice Pear Mule.

“Bruce told me that there was bonus money available to help me get new clothing for my new job. Bruce had me give him my clothing sizes. Sometime in October, Bruce gave me $1,000 worth of clothing from Nordstrom. I later found out he paid for that clothing personally. Bruce sent me text messages saying that he had paid for that clothing around a month or two after he was fired.

“The Kitchen and Bar opened for business near the end of October of 2020. I was salaried for eight (8) hours a day. Bruce would make me, and [unnamed employee], work ridiculous hours. I was there daily for 12 to 14 hour shifts.

“Bruce was always there when I was. He practically lived there. This went on through December of 2020.

“Bruce was strict with staff, and he was condescending. Bruce always treated me differently than other staff; he had a soft spot for me and was nice. Bruce would buy me gifts such as a personalized wood box, a green leather jacket, and shoes.

“Jacob Bartel had worked at the restaurant for around 10 years when it was operated under different names. Jacob didn‘t like change, and Bruce was changing a lot of things. Aside from Jacob not liking those changes, I did not recognize tensions between Jacob and Bruce.

“I had requested Christmas of 2020 off. My family was planning a trip to South Dakota to see my dying grandfather. Knowing this, Bruce intentionally scheduled me to work. Bruce extended an invitation to my family to come to Duck Creek for a meal on Christmas. Bruce even offered to pay for it. When Bruce learned that my family was going to bring my boyfriend, [redacted] , he became upset. Bruce told me that [redacted] was not allowed at [redacted] , but never gave a reason why. I contacted my family, and it was decided they would not come at all.

“Around Christmas, Bruce had me come into his work office. Bruce gave me a vibrator as a present and asked me for a review... I avoided Bruce after this as best I could. Bruce would ask me what he did wrong. Bruce would ask me for help to fix what was wrong and would ask if he could drop off bottles of wine at my house. I told him that I did not want him there. Aside from giving me a sex toy, Bruce never made direct romantic advances towards me...

“Bruce was suspended and ultimately fired from for his poor/inappropriate actions at work. I‘m aware that in January 2021, Bruce later sent a lengthy letter to Ambridge corporate and their board of directors regarding his termination. Bruce had sent me that letter via text message using a different phone number. In that letter, Bruce assumed I was dating Ian. I did not actually start dating Ian until the end of February 2021. Prior to his believing I was dating Ian, Bruce liked him. That changed.

“When Bruce was terminated, Radisson Security Officer [redacted] was present to monitor Bruce as he collected his belongings. [Redacted] told me that Bruce had said something like, “My life is over " in his presence. After Bruce was terminated, [redacted] made sure I always had a radio available to me and an escort to my vehicle. I did not always use the radio or the escort. I would park in my assigned parking space ) in the parking ramp. Ian would always park outside of the ramp to be closer to the entrance.

“Bruce continued to contact me after he was let go. Bruce would try to get information from me as to why he was terminated. It seemed that he was unaware of the complaints I had made. Bruce began sending Ian text messages telling him to stay away from me. Bruce would antagonize Ian. Ian was hot-headed and would react to Bruce, but he never instigated anything.

“On February 27, 2021 I did make a report to the Green Bay Police Department about Bruce harassing me. Bruce would text me using his primary number of and had begun texting me using several other numbers as previously mentioned with the letter Bruce sent to Ambridge. I had told Bruce to stop contacting me and would block these numbers.

“Around February/March of 2021, Bruce was pressuring me to quit . Bruce said it would be in my best interest to quit, but never specifically said why, Bruce made comments about my not wanting to ruin my sister ‘s wedding. It didn‘t make any sense and seemed random. My sister is [redacted]. Bruce‘s messages during that time would often include the numbers " . " Bruce would ask me if I knew what [redacted] meant. I did not. My mom searched the internet and saw it could mean “gratitude. " My mom also pointed out that were the numbers to [redacted] address on [redacted].”

“I ended up calling the GBPD back on March 5, 2021 because Bruce was continuing to harass me. Bruce was sending pictures of my house to my employer. Bruce had also sent pictures from my personal notebook to people, including Ian. I kept that notebook in my backpack. I suspect that Bruce removed it from my backpack around Thanksgiving of 2020, at which time he took the photographs. Bruce also sent me pictures of Ian ‘s vehicle in my driveway. Ian told Bruce to leave me alone.

“On March 9, 2021 a temporary restraining order was granted to prevent Bruce from contacting/harassing me. I know that Bruce had made a request not to have in-person appearances due to his being “vulnerable " during the Covid pandemic, but Bruce would still be out all over at various dining establishments ...

On March 12, 2021 I again contacted the GBPD. Due to Bruce ‘s ongoing harassment, I had some security cameras installed at my home. The camera captured Bruce ‘s vehicle driving by my house. After that, Bruce had sent me text messages about my personal activity. Everything I reported to the GBPD was true and accurate.

“On April 7, 2021, I was made aware that someone had placed a GPS tracking device on my personal vehicle while it was parked in the ramp at work. An Oneida Police Department Officer had responded and showed me images of the person who placed the GPS on my car. I recognized that it was Bruce. [Redacted] was also present and recognized it was Bruce.

I then told police about an incident that occurred at [redacted] on April 4, 2021. Upon speaking with Detective Omdahl, I realized that April 4th was Easter. I can clarify that incident had occurred on Sunday March 28, 2021. Some friends and I were going to go to [redacted]. Knowing that Bruce frequented there, my friends checked it out. When they determined Bruce was no longer there, I parked in the lot and went inside. While we were inside, Bruce came in the entrance. My friends told me that I should say something, but I did not want to cause a scene. We were just about to pay our bill. I did so, then left. Upon returning to my vehicle, I saw that Bruce had parked right next to me. His vehicle had not been there when I arrived.”

“I am aware that the OPD had made attempts to make contact with Bruce without success. I am also aware that Bruce fled from them. Bruce had gone to Minnesota, where he was giving out his business cards, and was using his work email. This allowed [redacted] to confirm that Bruce was in Minnesota. [Redacted] was able to view Bruce‘s email, as it was the property of the Radisson.

“On 05-01-2021, I was in [redacted] I was working at an Ambridge restaurant, [redacted]. I was helping out due to the [redacted] and low staffing. I went to on Wednesday, April 28th. I didn’t return until the following Sunday after this tragedy.

“I do not know what Bruce‘s intent was. I know he was upset about losing his job, and I know he had animosity towards Ian. In talking with my co-workers, I believe that Ian was Bruce‘s target. I believe that Jacob may have just been too close to Ian.

“I would never have suspected that Bruce would kill someone. Bruce never spoke about guns. Bruce never made any threats to harm anyone that I ‘m aware of.”

