Volunteers needed for tornado damage cleanup in Boscobel

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - Grant County emergency crews need volunteers this weekend to help clean up storm damage in Boscobel.

Grant County Emergency Management stated Thursday afternoon on Facebook that it needs volunteers from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday, after a tornado swept through the county on Saturday.

Volunteers will clean up debris and move household possessions for families who were hit by the storms, as well as cut and remove trees from private properties. This endeavor also includes cleanup at the Bocobel Cemetery.

The agency noted that tree-cutting volunteers must bring their own saws and protective equipment.

Grant Co. is also in need of volunteers who have equipment for removing trees from yards, such as a bobcat, a dump truck or a grappler.

Those who would like to volunteer, are coming out of town, or have heavy-duty equipment should call 608-375-5001.

The group also stated there is a tornado relief fund at the Community First Bank. Cash donations can be sent to the Boscobel Area Tornado Relief Fund at Community First Bank, 925 Wisconsin Avenue in Boscobel.

